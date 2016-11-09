Mike Rogers wins 7th term in Congress

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Jacksonville, Ala., won a seventh term in the U.S. Congress Tuesday night defeating Democrat Jesse Smith of Phenix City.
Rogers represents the 3rd Congressional District.
Rogers won with 67% of the vote, 143, 207 votes to 68,069 for Smith. According to The Associated Press, Smith ran a shoestring campaign against Rogers spending just a few dollars compared to nearly $1 million for Rogers.
Rogers first won a seat in 2002.
