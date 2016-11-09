Republican Sen. Josh McKoon wins big in District 29 race

Attorney Josh McKoon won by nearly a 2 to 1 margin Tuesday over challenger Ben Anderson in the race for the Senate District 29 seat.
With unofficial results from all four counties, McKoon, a Republican, collected 47,155 or 64 percent, to 26,156 or 36 percent, for Anderson, a resident of Grantville. McKoon of Columbus won all four counties, including Muscogee, Harris, Troup and Meriwether.
A day after the election, McKoon said Wednesday he’s definitely happy to put the election for a fourth term behind him.
“I’m much more interested in policy and doing the work of the Senate rather than campaigning,” he said. “I like to see people and visit with folks and all that, but the reason you run is you would like to do the job. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”
McKoon attributed his success to work over the past six years building relationships around the district with 175,000 people. That even showed in areas that vote democratic like Meriwether County, he said.
“We were able to win everywhere,” he said. “We won every county, and I obviously had a strong margin in Harris County because turnout there was particularly heavy. I was pleased with how I performed around the district. I think a lot of it had a lot to do with six years of a lot of constituent work, meeting people and trying to be as accessible as I can be.”
When lawmakers return to the General Assembly in January, McKoon said he will be re-introducing a number of proposals from this year. They include a constitutional amendment to phase out state income tax, a bill to limit the issuance of driver’s license to people who are illegally in the country.
“I don’t mean citizens,” he said. “ I mean those with green cards or visas. Now Georgia actually has been issuing driver’s licenses to people in the country illegally. We are trying to restrict that.”
Another proposal is a constitutional amendment to make English the official language of state government. It is not an English-only proposal, he said.
“I have no problem with people speaking whatever language they want to speak in their home or whatever,” he said. “But when government is communicating, you or I go to vote, the ballot should only be printed in English. Driver’s license exams shouldn’t be available in 10 different languages under the current state law. I will be bringing that back.”
The lawmaker said he also is excited about introducing legislation that would allow municipal governments to designate a portion of the city as a Banking Investment District. Residents of such low-income areas have to depend on payday or title loan lenders for financial services. A law proposed by McKoon would allow the city to give incentives to a banking industry to set up a brick-and-mortar branch in the area.
