Giuliani says Trump kids could run ‘blind trust’

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade Pause

1:21 Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

2:34 Auburn safety Tray Matthews: "We have a lot to fight for"

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality