Bono has words for Trump when accepting ‘ridiculous’ Women of the Year award

1:45 Rick Jenkins takes over at Baptist Collegiate Ministries Pause

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead