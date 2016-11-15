Texans come up short in bids for GOP leadership

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue Pause

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead