NC Republicans vote to block Boeing from selling airplanes to Iran

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement Pause

1:20 Rev. Christopher D. Smith talks about special Thanksgiving meal

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury