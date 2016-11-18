Senate offers player-by-player recap of Cubs’ historic season

Looking to bask in some instant baseball nostalgia concerning the Chicago Cubs? Look to the U.S. Senate.
Senators passed a resolution honoring the world champs, the first time in 108 years the Cubs have had that distinction. Such honors have become commonplace; when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series last year, the Senate indulged in a similar exercise.
And so, Cubs fans, everything you wanted to know about the ‘16 Cubs is there.
Such as listing all 25 players on the World Series roster. And in a separate paragraph, all the players who “contributed to the 2016 regular season.”
On and on the resolution goes, listing the team’s seven All-Stars, its 2015 fate, how “outfielder Dexter Fowler became the first African-American Chicago Cubs player to play in a World Series and went on to hit a lead-off home run in Game 7 of the World Series.”
It cited individual players’ achievements, complete with batting averages and on-base percentages in some cases.
For instance, the resolution cited how “utility man and Eureka, Illinois, native Ben Zobrist received unanimous support for and won the World Series Most Valuable Player Award, the first Chicago Cub ever to win the award, after—
(1) hitting .357 in the World Series;
(2) driving in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7 with an RBI double; and
(3) leading the Chicago Cubs to an eventual World Series win.”
The resolution recalled how the Cubs “played three excellent teams in the 2016 postseason that deserve congratulations for their achievements, including—
(1) the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series;
(2) the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series; and
(3) the Cleveland Indians in the World Series.
And the resolution finally commended the Cubs, their management, and s;
Whereas the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908, filling people in Chicago and Chicago Cubs fans everywhere with pride;
Whereas the Chicago Cubs showed extraordinary steadiness, teamwork, focus, and love of the game in proving again to be an organization of great character, determination, and heart, a reflection of the city of Chicago and the State of Illinois;
Whereas on November 4, 2016, an estimated 5,000,000 fans gathered in Chicago to fly the W flag and celebrate the Chicago Cubs victory in the largest parade and rally in United States history; and “the city of Chicago, the entire Chicagoland area and Chicago Cubs fans everywhere.”
