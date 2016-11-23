Trump considers Ben Carson to lead housing and urban development, report says

1:28 Video: Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to needy in South Columbus Pause

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:09 Michael Jordan tears up as he receives Medal of Freedom

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.