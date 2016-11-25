The ‘most helpful’ reviews of Donald Trump’s $149 Christmas ornament

Donald Trump caused a stir this week when his campaign listed a Christmas ornament in the likeness of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats for $149.
“This collectible ornament commemorates Trump’s commitment to the Christmas spirit and will be a great addition to your family’s tree this year,” Trump’s campaign website states. “Contribute $149 or more now and get yours before Christmas!”
The ornament, which Amazon says is made of brass and finished in 14-karat gold, prompted some mocking over the price tag on social media, though it was listed as unavailable for a while and could have sold out.
But whether people bought it or not, many felt compelled to leave reviews on the pricey ornament on Amazon, with 82 percent rating it one star, and 15 percent rating it five stars. Here are some of the written reviews rated “most helpful” by other Amazon users:
1) “It tried to put my nativity figures into an internment camp. Would not buy again.” -Emily, who gave one star.
2) “My office puts up a tree every year and we pool resources to get a really nice ornament, usually on the pricey side. For example, 8 years ago we got a really nice, hand crafted ornament from Hawaii. We liked it so much, we decided to get another one just like it 4 years later. Well, this year we all got together and chose a sedate, classy ornament from a shop in New York. My New York friends swore by their work and so we voted and chose it.
But then this red and gold POS showed up in the mail and we can't figure out why! We went through the vote hat again and we definitely voted for the New York piece with overwhelming numbers. I'm a bit worried that our manager, who thinks he's special and soooo sELECTIVE, might have gone over our heads and ordered this one instead.
It turns out we can't get a refund and now we're stuck with the ugly thing. We put it on the side of the tree facing the wall, but it must be bewitched or something because it keeps reappearing at the top of the tree every morning! We found our angel topper in the corner crying. We don't know what happened and she says she's afraid to tell us.” -Tacitus Lector, who gave one star.
3) “It called Mary a nasty woman, told Joseph to go back where he came from, built a wall around the manger, and then when you press it it sings ‘I’m Dreaming Of A Totally White Christmas.” -Swell Gal Mary, who gave one star.
4) “Despite ordering a more reasonable ornament, this one arrived. It. Is. Yuge. It's absolutely yuge. It's the biggest ornament. Yuge. I hung it on my tree, but it is so yuge that it has totally unbalanced my whole tree. No matter where I hang it, the tree leans waaaaaay over to the far right.” -Simon Webb, who gave one star.
5) “The angel on top of my tree just hired a lawyer.” -Amazon Customer, who gave one star.
The “top positive” review given by an Amazon user was also one that was more tongue-in-cheek than genuinely positive, as were most of the “positive” reviews.
“Came with an entire crate of white hood ornaments,” wrote Shaenon K. Garrity. “Great bargain! Downside: My tree is now on fire.”
