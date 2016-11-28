Americans send Trump a loud message: Change that health care law

President-elect Donald Trump is eager to change the nation’s health care law – and most Americans are eager for some changes, a new Gallup Poll released Monday found.
“The vast majority of Americans want to see the law changed,” Gallup found.
Gallup’s annual November health care update found that about 8 in 10 people favor either changing the 2010 law significantly or replacing it.
Trump had pushed repeal, though recently said he’d retain the ban on barring insurers from excluding consumers with pre-existing conditions, and permitting people under 26 to remain on their parents’ policies.
Gallup found that 43 percent of people want to see the law change significantly, but not repealed. Thirty-seven percent want it repealed and replaced.
Only 14 percent approve of the law and want to keep it intact.
The law, which requires nearly everyone to obtain health insurance coverage, has never been overwhelmingly popular. Approval has been higher than disapproval only in November 2012, just after President Barack Obama won a second term.
Overall, 53 percent now disapprove of the law while 42 percent approve.
