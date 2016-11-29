Dump Obamacare, then figure out its replacement, key GOP leader says

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

0:22 Finally, rain begins to fall across Chattahoochee Valley

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:17 Rain begins to fall after more than 40 days of dry weather

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:50 Whitewater Avenue now open in Phenix City

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition