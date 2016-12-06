Clinton group opens up Trump war room

1:43 How do residents feel after the election? Pause

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

1:40 Georgia Secretary of State addresses concerns over cyber security for voting

1:06 Election Snapshot: Trump supporters give reasons why they support and are voting for him

1:38 Great deal on voting machines saves taypayers a big chunk of money

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

0:42 Hillary Clinton's DNC acceptance speech in 40 seconds

3:37 First Lady Michelle Obama: 'In this election, I'm with her'

3:24 Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton must become the next president

0:54 Hecklers for Sanders disrupt start of the DNC