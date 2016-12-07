‘War on coal’? Trump EPA nominee says natural gas is the winner, not regulators

1:25 Rev. Joel Alvis talks about First Presbyterian Church television broadcast history Pause

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

0:53 Family of Peggy Gamble reacts to guilty plea

0:54 Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road