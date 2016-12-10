New mayor cheered by Hmong worldwide

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need Pause

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

2:11 Making a choice to change lives

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock