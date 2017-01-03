Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble' Pause

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'

2:11 Carl Lawson: 'There’s no need to be stressed anymore' with season over

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock