Sen. Josh McKoon may lose Senate Judiciary Committee chairmanship

In the next week, Columbus Republican Sen. Josh McKoon will find out if he is on the outside looking in when his party’s leadership hands out prime committee chairmanships.
The last four years, McKoon has been chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which vets legislation affecting judicial proceedings dealing with civil practice and procedure. Last week, the Senate Republican caucus met in Atlanta and merged two of the three judiciary committees, including the one McKoon oversees.
Of the 37 Republican senators participating, only McKoon and one other voted against the rules changes that included the merger of the committees.
“I was against the rules changes as a package,” McKoon said on Tuesday. “You can certainly make an argument for the merger now that we do not have the volume of criminal justice reform legislation.”
But the move could hold a real impact for McKoon’s leadership position. The Columbus senator has been at odds with Republican leadership in his six years in the General Assembly. Asked if the move to realign the committees was retaliatory, McKoon was careful in his words.
“I am not going to speculate,” McKoon said. “You will have to call the lieutenant governor or (Majority Leader) Bill Cowsert and ask them.”
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle’s Chief of Staff Bo Butler said it was an action taken by the Republican caucus.
“The lieutenant governor respects the will of the majority caucus,” Butler said on Tuesday. “I would assume by this action that there is some underlying turmoil among Republican senators as it pertains to a certain member.”
Butler did not call McKoon by name, but it was clear to whom he was referring.
The Senate has traditionally had two judiciary committees, the main committee and a special committee that handled less important legislation. The Judiciary Non-Civil Committee was formed four years ago and that is the one being abolished. Its chairman is Sen. Jesse Stone, R-Waynesboro.
“We have found that the workload does not justify that many committees nor do we have enough attorneys in the Senate to staff those committees,” Cowsert said. “We are now down to just nine attorneys in the state senate, six of those being Republicans. That decision is not being based on any personalities.”
Stone, also an attorney, was elected to the Senate in 2009 and, like McKoon, is starting his fourth term and seventh year in the body.
“It would not surprise me if Jesse gets the appointment to the new chair,” McKoon said.
The committee assignments will be announced Monday, the first day of the 2017 General Assembly session, Cowsert said. Republican leadership is meeting this week to decide those assignments.
The changes to the Judiciary Committee were not submitted in writing for the caucus to consider before last Thursday’s meeting, McKoon said. He did not attend, but participated via conference call.
“We did not get the package until two hours into the meeting and there was no time for feedback,” McKoon said. “The judiciary was something that was added orally after the meeting started.”
Last month, McKoon submitted his requests for committee assignments to Republican leadership. He asked to remain as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which he has chaired for four of his six years in the Senate.
“I have never been one to lobby for committee assignments, and I will leave that up to the committee that makes those decisions,” McKoon said.
In 2016, McKoon’s other committee assignments included Ethics, Higher Education, Insurance and Labor and Regulated Industries and Utilities.
Most of the time in the Senate, McKoon has been at odds with the state’s top Republican leadership, including Gov. Nathan Deal and Speaker of the House David Ralston.
In the closing days of the 2016 session, two Columbus projects lost funding with one member of the local delegation saying that it was payback for McKoon’s issues with the governor and speaker.
Columbus State University lost nearly $8 million in capital funding in the final budget and the National Infantry Museum lost $2 million. The joint House/Senate conference committee left $100,000 in the budget for the museum, but Deal redirected that money using the line-item veto.
Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, said there were two high-level meetings in which he was told that McKoon’s behavior was an issue and it was going to cost the Columbus region state funding. McKoon has contended that the CSU funding was not necessary for 2016 and will likely be in the 2017 budget.
McKoon has also been the champion of the religious liberty legislation for the past three sessions. Last year, a version of the religious liberty bill passed the General Assembly, but was vetoed by the governor. The AJC.com Political Insider blog reported last week that the elimination of the committee and potential loss of the chairmanship was the result of McKoon’s push for religious liberty legislation.
“I assure you that has nothing to do with religious freedom,” Cowsert said. “First of all, Josh McKoon didn’t carry the religious freedom bill. Greg Kurt was the senator who was the author and chief sponsor of that bill. The passing of the religious freedom bill was one of the priorities of the Senate Republican caucus last year.
“... To say the reason that McKoon would lose the chairmanship is because of religious freedom is ludicrous since that was voted on by almost all Republican senators — certainly all of them in leadership and on the Senate Judiciary Committee that was chaired by Sen. McKoon.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
