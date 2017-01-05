Obama urges future presidents to focus on ‘how we treat citizens who make mistakes’

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:51 Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks

0:36 Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls