Kerry’s ‘exit’ memo to Obama on Cuba, other countries sounds as if it’s aimed at Trump

1:11 David Wright talks about his book Pause

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold