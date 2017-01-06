Army soldiers can now wear hijabs, turbans and beards

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers