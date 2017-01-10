Trump's trouble: Obama won't go away

0:28 Frozen fountains around Fountain City Pause

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

1:03 Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and staff prepare dishes for photo shoot

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

1:43 How do residents feel after the election?

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party