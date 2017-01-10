Don’t repeal Affordable Care Act until you can replace, poll says

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall Pause

0:28 Frozen fountains around Fountain City

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:03 Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and staff prepare dishes for photo shoot

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences