Republicans are set on repealing health care law, despite some senators’ qualms

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide Pause

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

4:23 Game warden shoots family's pet deer

1:43 How do residents feel after the election?