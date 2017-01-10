Internet fixates on ‘golden showers’ in allegations about Donald Trump and Russia

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing Pause

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

1:49 Historic Columbus honors its founding director

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live