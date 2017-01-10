Official questions bill to exempt military pension from Georgia income tax

Rep. Richard Smith was prepared to introduce legislation in the opening days of the General Assembly to exempt military pension from Georgia income tax. But before he could do so, legal issues arose.
Smith, R-Columbus, said he received a letter Monday from House of Representatives Deputy Legislative Counsel Rick Ruskell raising questions about the proposed bill. The proposed legislation is similar to what is already in place in a number of states, including Alabama.
“There is a question as to whether the type of income tax inclusion contained in this legislation creates a problem because it does not provide for a similar exclusion with respect to all other public pensions,” Ruskell wrote.
He cited two cases — Davis v. Michigan Department of Treasury and a North Carolina case, Swanson v. Powers. One of the issues in the North Carolina case was a $1,500 tax exemption available to National Guard members but not active-duty military and those in the Army Reserves.
“It definitely presents problems,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon. “The way I understand it, you can’t cherry pick a public group or agency and give them a tax advantage and not give it to others.”
The problem — as Smith sees it — is simple.
“If we give it to retired military, we have to do all retired federal employees; and if we do that, we have to exempt all state retirements,” he said.
The projections are if military pensions alone were exempt, it would be a $110 million to $120 million annual loss of revenue. The current annual state budget is $23.7 million.
Since 2005, Smith has introduced similar bills without success.
Prior to Ruskell’s letter, Smith was hopeful the timing was right. The Georgia House, under Speaker David Ralston, has a study committee that has been meeting across the state on military affairs between sessions.
“I think it is more important with the Military Study Committee going around the state,” said Smith. “They have heard this is an issue at every stop because most of the adjoining states exempt state income tax on military retirement.”
Nine states, including Florida and Tennessee, don’t have state income tax. There are 15 states, including Alabama, that exempt military retirement benefits from state income tax.
South Carolina, another neighboring state, allows any person retired from the uniformed services with at least 20 years of active-duty service an exemption from state income tax of up to $3,000 until age 65. At age 65, $10,000 of retirement pay is exempt.
Georgia currently offers no such exemptions.
“We are looking into ways to do this, but right now this does not look like it can be done in one session,” Smith said.
Chuck Williams
