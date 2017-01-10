Report from former spy links Trump to Russian hacking; Trump says it’s ‘fake news’

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide Pause

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

1:49 Historic Columbus honors its founding director

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead