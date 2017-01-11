Elaine Chao: She’ll have the easiest time getting the worst job in Trump’s Cabinet

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar Pause

0:51 Welcome to the Sit-in Cafe

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage