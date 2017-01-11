Rex Tillerson declines to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal during Senate testimony

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar Pause

0:51 Welcome to the Sit-in Cafe

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold