Rex Tillerson ducks queries on Exxon’s climate record, lobbying in Senate hearing

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar Pause

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

0:51 Welcome to the Sit-in Cafe

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:57 Sen. Ed Harbison discusses veterans assistance

0:49 Top grossing concert tours of 2016

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding