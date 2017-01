Obama’s legacy: Plenty of change, not so much hope

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Pause

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

1:59 Valley Rescue Mission getting ready to open new thrift store in Columbus, Ga.

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality