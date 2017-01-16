Secretly selling Trump’s inauguration

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Pause

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:43 How do residents feel after the election?

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

1:40 Georgia Secretary of State addresses concerns over cyber security for voting