Rep. Smyre says MLK monument could soon be on Georgia Capitol grounds

On a day set aside to honor the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a Columbus legislator is looking for a day that will come later this year.
Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, is spearheading the effort to place a monument to the civil rights leader on the Georgia Capitol grounds. The effort, approved by the Georgia General Assembly in 2015, hit a snag when the original artist, Georgian Andy Davis, was killed in a Henry County motorcycle crash shortly after he was asked to work on the project.
Now, Gov. Nathan Deal has selected Atlanta-based artist Martin Dawe to produce the bronze statue. Smyre, who is the dean of the General Assembly and is starting his 43rd year in the House, chaired the committee that recommended Dawe.
Smyre recently met with the artist in his studio and said the work could be completed and erected by August.
“Because Dr. King was a great Georgian and a great American, I have been honored to be a part of this process,” Smyre said Monday after the MLK Unity Breakfast at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. “I have been involved in a lot of projects over the years, and I appreciate the governor asking me to be involved in this.”
The statue is being done with private funds, Smyre said. Two large donors, Coca-Cola and the Atlanta Apartments Association, have given much of the $200,000 that has been raised. The project is expected to cost less than $300,000, Smyre said.
The 8-foot bronze likeness of King will stand near MLK Boulevard, which runs by the Capitol. It will be similar in size to the two most recent statues erected on the grounds of former governor and President Jimmy Carter and former Gov. Ellis Arnall.
“We are in the process of selecting the granite base,” Smyre said.
That base will be about 3 feet.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
