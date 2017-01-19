Rick Perry no longer wants to eliminate the Energy Department

1:00 Ralston resident pushed his wheelchair three blocks for court hearing Pause

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

1:26 Raw video: fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence