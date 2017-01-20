People are using their cities’ bridges to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States around noon Friday — but across the world and in the United Kingdom, protestors have already begun their Inauguration Day protest.
Using the slogan “bridges not walls,” protestors are draping more than 150 banners on the bridges in their own cities as a statement to the president-elect before he takes office.
The eponymous project, based in the United Kingdom, aims to “push back against the forces of hatred and division,” according to its website, by demonstrating solidarity with immigrants and criticizing Trump’s proposed ban against Muslims immigrating to the United States.
“Bridges Not Walls is a chance to defy the rise of the far right in your own words, while showing common cause with every group that will be on its frontline,” according to the website.
Joy-giving, decency-celebrating, flag-waving together-bringing on Millennium Bridge. #bridgesnotwalls #TrumpInauguration #MoreInCommon pic.twitter.com/1kzPn8wzjC— Nick Martlew (@SadMartlew) January 20, 2017
The future doesn't belong to a gold-plated billionaire. The future is ours. https://t.co/8clHd12z51 #BridgesNotWalls pic.twitter.com/a1WAERSOcm— Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 20, 2017
@bridgesnotwallz Walsall Banner Drop with Walsall Borough of Sanctuary and Walsall Mayor #bridgesnotwalls pic.twitter.com/hlXoMlHc6w— Rachel Parkinson (@RachelParkinso2) January 20, 2017
On Waterloo Bridge #bridgesnotwalls @Bridgesnotwallz pic.twitter.com/b5XQDVPnEF— CONCRETE HISTORY (@theladiesbridge) January 20, 2017
...and this just happened! #bridgesnotwalls #PARIS pic.twitter.com/Om0590b8yW— Bridges Not Walls (@Bridgesnotwallz) January 20, 2017
