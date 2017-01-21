Women’s march for rights takes over D.C.

Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in cities around the world the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in solidarity with a Washington, D.C., march in support of women’s rights and civil rights.
Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington – the center point of the marches – say their event could attract as many as 200,000 participants.
Early Saturday morning, social media reports came in of Washington-area Metro parking lots, which serve the city’s sprawling subway system, filling up with cars and hundreds crowding on trains around the city and suburbs.
Women cheering as they exit the metro at Union Station #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vQ0bu37zQa— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 21, 2017
Trains on the OR/SV/BL lines are so packed that virtually no one is getting on #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Z5ZtpNLOnR— Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) January 21, 2017
A video of one Metro station in Rockville, Maryland, showed a large crowd waiting to board the train to downtown D.C.
Shady grove metro station y'all pic.twitter.com/1J64PawoVw— Young Angeline (@angelineking47) January 21, 2017
The event immediately drew size comparisons to Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. That event drew an estimated crowd of about a quarter million, far less than he had predicted.
What the same DC Metro station looked like on Inauguration Day vs. what it looks like today pic.twitter.com/gi8GBoqni5— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 21, 2017
A WMATA employee of 15 yrs, who wouldn't be named, says it's busier already than at any point yesterday during #inauguration #WomensMarch— Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) January 21, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated.
