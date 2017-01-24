Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.
The Trump Bus visited the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday and stopped at the Muscogee County GOP headquarters in Columbus. Here's a quick snapshot of three Trump supporters discussing their support for him.
Director of Elections Nancy Boren, with help from a former employee now working in the Adams County, Colo., elections office, was able to overhaul the local voting machines for little cost to taxpayers.
In an emotional speech on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Michelle Obama focused on the important role the next president will have on America's children and how Hillary Clinton is the one for the job.
Sen. Bernie Sanders ended the first night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention by pleading with supporters to rally around Hillary Clinton in November. Hecklers disrupted much of the first day of the convention in Philadelphia, despite Sanders pleas.