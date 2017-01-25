Sam Wellborn elected to unprecedented sixth term on GDOT Board

Retired Columbus banker Sam Wellborn was elected on Wednesday to an unprecedented sixth term on the 14-member Georgia Board of Transportation.
Wellborn, 75, is the longest serving member of the board that governs the Department of Transportation. His election came in the Georgia Senate chambers with GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry and GDOT Board Chairman Robert L. Brown Jr. in attendance.
The board consists of a representative from each of the state’s congressional districts. Wellborn represents the 15-county Third Congressional District, which stretches from north Columbus to south Fulton County. He was elected by acclimation after he was the only person nominated for the post.
Rep. Calvin Smyre, like Wellborn a retired Synovus employee, made the nomination. The selection of Wellborn by the General Assembly members who represent parts of the Third Congressional District was unanimous.
Wellborn announced earlier this month he would seek another five-year term.
The Board of Transportation oversees a state agency with a $3.4 billion annual budget and more than 3,500 employees.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
