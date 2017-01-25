President Trump: ‘World is a total mess’ and ‘the country has a lot of problems’

1:34 Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:59 Mary Tyler Moore retrospective

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

3:16 Smiths Station AD Sherry Paysinger describes efforts after storm

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet