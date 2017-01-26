Trump’s top strategist says media is ‘opposition party,’ should ‘keep its mouth shut’

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:59 Mary Tyler Moore retrospective

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:34 Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

1:07 Gus Malzahn praises Auburn's Senior Bowl representatives

0:42 Walking to school earns local school award and recognition

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever