In 25th year, Patty Murray has new role: Playing defense, fighting ‘swamp creatures’

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting Pause

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

3:22 Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting at local Walmart

3:38 U.S. Rep. John Lewis delivers the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., address at LaGrange College

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

3:11 LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story