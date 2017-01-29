This is where lawmakers stand on Trump's immigration order

3:12 Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball Pause

2:26 Architects link past to future through design work

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

0:28 Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare