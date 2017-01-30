Josh McKoon’s next step: ‘I suspect he is going to run for attorney general’

Monday morning from the Senate well, Columbus Republican Josh McKoon told his colleagues that he won’t seek re-election next year for the District 29 seat.
He will serve the remainder of this year and the 2018 session before leaving the seat he will have held for eight years.
But don’t expect McKoon to fade away, said Seth Harp, who held the seat prior to McKoon and has been a mentor. He has his sights set on higher office.
“I suspect he is going to run for attorney general,” Harp said Monday afternoon.
McKoon has not played his hand, except to open up his senate seat for the 2018 election.
“I have received encouragement from many quarters to consider a run for higher office,” McKoon said via text from Atlanta on Monday. “But I have no plans right now. Just going to take some time to reflect and pray about what is next.”
Harp said he spoke with McKoon about six weeks ago before the current session started and McKoon indicated this would be his last term. While McKoon didn’t say that the attorney general’s office was his target, it makes sense, Harp said.
“He did not tell me is running for attorney general, but that is what I have been hearing,” Harp said.
McKoon, who recently married, has not given a timetable for a decision.
“I don't feel any particular pressure to make a decision any time soon,” McKoon said. “(I am) focused on the legislative session and doing the job in front of me for now.”
The session did not start well for McKoon. The Republican caucus stripped him of his leadership position, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a post he has held for four years.
McKoon has been a lightning rod in the General Assembly for the last six years. Bills with his name on them have not moved when they reached the House. He has had a running feud with Speaker David Ralston. He has also been at odds with Gov. Nathan Deal. For the last three years, McKoon has been a champion of religious freedom legislation. Last year, a version passed the General Assembly but was vetoed by Deal.
Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, said last March that Columbus State University lost $8 million in state construction funding and the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center lost $2 million because of issues the speaker and governor have with McKoon.
McKoon addressed his critics on Monday when he announced his decision during a point of personal privilege.
“... Taking on tough issues such as ethics reform, immigration reform and religious liberty has made my time here worthwhile, but it has come at a cost,” he said. “As someone that came here to fight for the citizens I represent, not special interests, I have accumulated many enemies. As Winston Churchill once said, “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
Harp, who ran unsuccessfully statewide in 2010 for insurance commissioner in the Republican primary, said McKoon has a statewide base that gives him a springboard for an office outside his district that includes parts of Muscogee, Troup, Harris and Meriwether counties.
“He has the underpinning of the state party that is in love with him,” Harp said. “The businesses might not like him, but the people who get you elected know him and love him.”
As news of McKoon’s decision spread on Monday, the senator said he received overwhelming support.
“I have received encouragement from people all over the state, including Columbus and the rest of my senate district,” McKoon said. “Frankly, I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received since my announcement this morning to seek higher office.”
John Stacey, a local political operative and lobbyist, expects McKoon to seek statewide office but said to run such a campaign will cost in excess of $5 million.
If McKoon seeks the attorney general’s job, he would like face a Republican incumbent, Chris Carr, who was appointed late last year by Deal to replace Sam Olens, who resigned to take the job as president of Kennesaw State University.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
