Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University Pause

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:31 Here's an exclusive look at Aflac's newest ad debuting on Super Bowl Sunday

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

1:48 Central High linebacker signs to play for Alabama