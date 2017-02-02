Aflac spokesduck steals show at Columbus reception for state lawmakers, elected officials

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide Pause

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:48 Central High linebacker signs to play for Alabama

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities

0:25 Company's donation to help athletic programs hurt by recent tornado

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017