Aflac spokesduck steals show at Columbus reception for state lawmakers, elected officials

The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Columbus State University made a statement Wednesday night in the old Georgia Railroad Depot next to the state Capitol.
They invited General Assembly members and key state elected officials to a reception designed to showcase Columbus. It is one of dozens of these types of events that are held during the three-month legislative session in downtown Atlanta. In fact, as Columbus was holding its event, Lowndes County had a similar event in the same building.
The difference?
Lowndes County offered lawmakers a “bird supper” of quail. Columbus offered them a chance to meet a $27.4 billion duck. Most of those in attendance took the opportunity to have a photo made with a real Aflac spokesduck, that rested on a table and posed with everyone from Gov. Nathan Deal to Columbus State University students.
In addition, food was being prepared on Char-Broil grills by chefs at 11th and Bay on a patio outside. The event had all the elements to be successful, said W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO Marc Olivié.
“We have accomplished what I hoped it would accomplish,” Olivié said. “We wanted people in Atlanta and the legislators to understand that this is not the old Columbus any more. What we are now is a dynamic city, one that is moving forward and people in Atlanta should give it more attention.”
Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Attorney Gen. Chris Carr, Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black and members of their staffs stopped in during the nearly two-hour event. The chamber and CSU were the hosts and a number of Columbus business leaders and college students mingled with the lawmakers.
“I am impressed, and I go to a lot of these,” said Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus. “I have never seen any event utilize the patio before. I had never been out there.”
The patio, adjacent to Underground Atlanta, was packed most of the night with people eating shrimp and pork belly fresh off the grill and Columbus State golf coach Mark Immelman giving tips on a makeshift tee box.
The Chamber of Commerce contracted with Outdoor Events Inc., and it associated CSU and its Director of Logistical Support Steve Morse to bring a slice of Columbus to Atlanta. Banners touted CSU, Fort Benning and the many local companies including Aflac, TSYS, Synovus, W.C. Bradley, Pratt & Whitney, Whitewater Express and NCR.
The event capped a day full of activities at the Capitol for Columbus business and political leaders.
“This is a wonderful example of the partnership that is Columbus,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “We were able to tout CSU, Columbus Tech and Fort Benning. It was a very important opportunity for the city leadership to communicate the importance of CSU to Columbus and reiterate those partnerships.”
More than 200 people attended the event, according to the Chamber of Commerce. It included a much larger contingent of General Assembly members than have attended past Columbus events, said Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, who is the longest serving member of the General Assembly.
“This is the best one we have ever had,” an almost giddy Smyre said told the group near the end of the event that was attended by all seven members of the local General Assembly delegation.
Chamber of Commerce President Brian Anderson saw it another way.
“When you walked into this room,” he said, “it felt like you had been to Columbus.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
