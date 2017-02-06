Here are the 78 terrorist attacks the White House says were largely under-reported

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home Pause

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

0:35 Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots

4:02 Hardaway baseball's Mykel Page, Chandler Griggs speak on signing letters of intent

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017