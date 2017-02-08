Politics & Government

February 8, 2017 2:58 PM

Democrats, ‘take a chill pill,’ you aren’t winning anytime soon, Rahm Emanuel says

By ADAM DARBY

adarby@kcstar.com

Democrats need to “take a chill pill” because they aren’t going to have national power anytime soon, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says.

“It ain’t gonna happen in 2018,” Emanuel said Monday at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in California, according to the Chigaco Tribune. “Take a chill pill, man. You gotta be in this for the long haul.”

Emanuel says Democrats need to put moderate candidates up in Republican districts, picking battles exploiting disagreements within the GOP.

“Winning’s everything,” he said. “If you don’t win, you can’t make the public policy. I say that because it is hard for people in our party to accept that principle. Sometimes, you’ve just got to win, OK? Our party likes to be right, even if they lose.”

The former Obama White House chief of staff also slammed his own party for infighting about its own ideological direction, and he urged Democrats to unite against the Republicans, according to The Hill.

“I don’t go to moral victory speeches. I can’t stand them. I’ve never lost an election. It’s about winning, because if you win, you then have the power to go do what has to get done.”

Reaction began to pour in from the left:

And the right:

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos