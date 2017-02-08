Veterans living in U.S. territories are crowd-funding a legal pitch for voting rights

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders Pause

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:02 Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

3:37 Prosecutor argues killing isn't one of self defense but instead clear case of revenge

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality