‘See you in court’: Trump replies after appeals court declines to restore travel ban

In a major blow to the Trump Administration, a panel of three federal judges on Thursday unanimously denied the federal government’s efforts to toss out an order that halted the president’s travel ban, sending the case back to the Seattle judge who issued the temporary restraining order last Friday.
“The government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury,” the court stated.
President Donald Trump reacted quickly with a tweet: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”
The Trump Administration had appealed a ruling by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle last Friday that imposed a temporary restraining order to stop the administration from moving forward with Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order that created a temporary new travel ban. The order suspended immigration for 90 days from the Muslim majority nations of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, and also placed a 120-day hold on refugee admissions from all countries as well as an indefinite suspension of refugee admissions from Syria.
As federal immigration authorities moved to enforce the order, travel was disrupted for thousands of immigrants who had already obtained valid visas, and protests by thousands of demonstrators at airports across the country erupted.
Robart granted the restraining order on a motion by attorneys from the states of Washington and Minnesota. They said the president’s action harmed thousands of their residents and disrupted their local economies. The judge already has set the schedule to proceed on a motion by the states for a preliminary injunction, and ordered a briefing schedule that will run through Feb. 17.
Among other arguments, the plaintiffs have maintained that the executive order violates provisions of the U.S. Constitution that guarantee due process and prevent the favoritism of one religion over the other. Administration attorneys countered that Trump issued the order within his legal authority and that it was necessary to protect the country from terrorist attacks.
The federal government also argued that the states did not have standing to bring the case and that individuals who believed they had been harmed by the order were the appropriate plaintiffs to challenge the order.
Washington and Minnesota, as well as California and more than a dozen other states, filed declarations stating that they already had suffered harm through lost tax revenues from foreign visitors and that state universities were hurt when foreign scholars and students were prevented from coming to their schools.
Oral arguments were heard over the case on Tuesday, and the state of Washington notified the 9th Circuit after 1 p.m. on Thursday that it intended to file additional evidence for the court to consider in the form of more than a dozen new declarations “regarding harm to the states.”
