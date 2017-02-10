Warring Democrats put rage on ice for party chairman’s contest

The race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee—the top job in a newly out-of-power party—was supposed to be the latest showdown between the Democrats’ incensed liberal wing and a more moderate establishment.

Maybe both sides needed a break.

With less than a month before the election, the nearly dozen declared candidates have struck a decidedly friendly tone in public, eschewing criticism of their rivals while emphasizing widespread areas of agreement. At times, their messages—resisting President Donald Trump, building local party organizations, reaching out to voters of all kinds—sound so similar it can seem as if the contenders are reading from the same script.

That makes the DNC race a rare moment of Kumbaya inside a party otherwise simmering with anger and division, where party leaders and activists are arguing about everything from why Hillary Clinton lost to how aggressively lawmakers should resist and confront Trump.

But observers of the race and the candidates themselves say the cease-fire is a reflection of the nature of the DNC job, which favors party-building over making the kind of stark ideological choices that incite division. Absent those arguments, the party can—at least temporarily—push aside its differences to fight against Republicans and the new president.

“There are a lot of people who are just tired of the squabbling and divisions that came out of the 2016 primary,” said Jamie Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and a candidate for national job. “Nobody wants to be guilty of … dividing the party when facing Donald Trump, who is a threat not just to Democratic politics but American politics and America in general.”