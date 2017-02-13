2016 election was elephant in room at Columbus Democratic town hall meeting

An overflow crowd of more than 100 people showed up late Monday afternoon for a Democratic town hall meeting in the Mildred Terry Library community room.
Democratic state Reps. Calvin Smyre, Carolyn Hugley and Debbie Bucker and Sen. Ed Harbison addressed a number of General Assembly legislative issues from casino gambling to medical marijuana.
But the elephant in the room was the result of the 2016 election and specifically Republican President Donald Trump’s triumph.
“Usually we can hold these meetings in a small room and all sit in a circle and share our ideas,” Hugley said after the meeting. “I think people are now clearly more engaged because of the 2016 national election. I think they are looking at what they can do to get more involved.”
Mike Edmondson, a retired Muscogee County public school teacher, agreed.
“Right now, I wish there were more of these,” Edmondson said as people filed out of the library located on Veterans Parkway. “I wish there were Republicans here and when they hold their meeting, I plan to attend it. I am not sure if both sides are more engaged, but I feel like the Democratic side is.”
Smyre, who is in his 43rd year in the Georgia House, was encouraged by the turnout and the questions, of which the lawmakers fielded more than a dozen.
“There is no doubt that the people are paying attention right now, and that is a good thing,” Smyre said.
While some wanted to discuss national politics, many wanted to talk about what is in front of the General Assembly as it will reach the midpoint of the 2017 session this week.
Hugley, the minority whip, said the Democrats are pushing voting legislation in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Specifically, she discussed legislation that would allow Election Day voting at any precinct, not just the one that is your home precinct.
“We need to make voting easier,” Hugley said. “On Election Day, you should be able to vote at any precinct because we have the technology to do that.”
Some in the room asked what they could do to oppose the Trump administration and some of its policies. Toward the end of the meeting, the legislators talked about Georgia Resists, an online political organizing tool launched by the Georgia House Democratic Caucus in response to the 2016 election.
“If the 2016 election did nothing else,” Hugley said. “It made people aware of what is happening. Georgia Resists has three goals — show up, stand up and speak up.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments