Mulvaney passes next-to-last hurdle for budget post, will learn fate Thursday morning

South Carolina’s Mick Mulvaney will learn whether he will become the next American budget chief at a vote now scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday.
He is expected to pass that vote, but if he fails he will return to his position in the House of Representatives.
Mulvaney, R-S.C., was nominated to head the Office of Management and Budget back in the days of President Donald Trump’s transition. Mulvaney appeared in hearings before two Senate committees where he was grilled about his commitment to military spending, and his failure to pay until recently taxes for a nanny he’d employed about 15 years ago.
He advanced from both committees being supported by the Republican majorities and opposed by the Democratic minorities.
A vote shortly before noon Wednesday set a maximum of 30 hours of debate in motion. But due to a time deal struck between the Republican and Democratic parties, the Senate pretends the vote took place at 1 a.m. Wednesday, meaning the 30-hour clock will expire at 7 a.m. Thursday.
When the clock winds down, Mulvaney faces a vote by the full Senate. In the halls of the Capitol this week, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said he was considering breaking party lines and voting against Mulvaney’s confirmation. He’d made the same statement and yet voted in favor of Mulvaney in committee.
Still, Mulvaney does not need McCain’s vote for his confirmation to pass. Even if every Democrat voted against Mulvaney, they would need three Republican senators to join them to defeat the nomination, and there have been no indications that others beyond McCain intend to vote against the nominee.
Matthew Schofield: 202-383-6066, @mattschodcnews
Comments